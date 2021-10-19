Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,628.0 days.

Shares of AEXAF stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. Atos has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

