ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATIP. began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,061,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.