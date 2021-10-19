Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.27. 3,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,572. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

