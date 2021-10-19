Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $238.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

NYSE:ABG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,869. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

