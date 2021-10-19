Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.23. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.
