Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.23. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.