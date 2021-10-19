Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their sell rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.