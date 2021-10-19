ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Capitalization Hits $13.82 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $842,045.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

