ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.
ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,521. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.