ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,521. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

