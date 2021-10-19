ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.23.

TSE ARX opened at C$11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.36. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.28.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

