ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. ARC Document Solutions makes up approximately 0.4% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of ARC Document Solutions worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ARC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 147,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,495. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,189 shares of company stock valued at $153,943. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.