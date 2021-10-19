Arbidex Hits One Day Volume of $94,188.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Arbidex has a market cap of $354,568.37 and approximately $94,188.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00195642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.