Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

