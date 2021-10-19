Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.