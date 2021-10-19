APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 10,800 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

