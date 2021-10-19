APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 1,600 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

