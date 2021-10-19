AntiMatter One Day Trading Volume Reaches $997,312.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $997,312.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

