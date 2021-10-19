Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Downgraded by Leede Jones Gab to “Hold”

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

