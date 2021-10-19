Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

