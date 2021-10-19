Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 12,909 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

