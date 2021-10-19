Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 112,385 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,385 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

