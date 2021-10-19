Ancora Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,868,000.

Shares of VAW opened at $183.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $131.62 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

