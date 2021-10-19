Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $8,587,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

