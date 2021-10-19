Analyzing Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Netlist and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Netlist currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 30.47 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -159.00 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.83 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.71

Netlist has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 19.67% 202.56% 47.20% Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57%

Summary

Netlist beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.