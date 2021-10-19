Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $446.00

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $451.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $521.17. The stock had a trading volume of 314,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,970. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.99 and a 200 day moving average of $409.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $529.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

