Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price at $68.25

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,052. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

