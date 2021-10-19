Analysts Set H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Target Price at $25.00

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in H&R Block by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 329,308 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. 15,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.