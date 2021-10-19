Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) PT at C$19.50

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAS shares. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CAS stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.58. 187,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,600. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.04.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.8570466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Insiders have sold a total of 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745 over the last quarter.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

