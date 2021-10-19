Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $39.50

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ALEC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 277,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

