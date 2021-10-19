Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

NYSE:CCI opened at $167.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

