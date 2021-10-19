Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 47,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,101. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

