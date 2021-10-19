Analysts Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 99,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

