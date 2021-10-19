Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post sales of $65.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.71 million to $65.60 million. Inseego reported sales of $90.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $266.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $270.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inseego by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Inseego by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Inseego by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 65,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inseego by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 920,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Inseego has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

