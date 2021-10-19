Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce $11.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $65.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $67.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CLLS stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $477.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cellectis by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 21.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

