Analysts Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $16.20 on Tuesday, reaching $367.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,605. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.97.

In other news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,133,964 shares of company stock valued at $456,737,407. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,857,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

