Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

