Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 228.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.