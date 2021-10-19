Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $203.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

