Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.59). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 196,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,100. The company has a market cap of $497.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.