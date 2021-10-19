Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post sales of $698.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.05 million. First Solar posted sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Solar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,880 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $104.78 on Friday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

