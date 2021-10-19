Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.49. 7,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,346. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after purchasing an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130,665 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

