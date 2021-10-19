Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.07 EPS

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.99. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $209.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $133.53 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.