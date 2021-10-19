Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 30,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amdocs by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

