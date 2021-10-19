Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. 938,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

