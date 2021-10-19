AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,236 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

