Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 237,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Mark Stevens bought a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Americas Silver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

