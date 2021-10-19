American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.7% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $274.26. 7,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.64. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

