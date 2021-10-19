American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Public Education by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Public Education by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in American Public Education by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $461.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

