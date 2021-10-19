American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $10.43. 1,036,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

