Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,858.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

