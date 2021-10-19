Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $4,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,505 shares of company stock valued at $537,144,903. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,866.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,589.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

