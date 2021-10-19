Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 536,505 shares of company stock valued at $537,144,903. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,870.71. 12,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,156. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

